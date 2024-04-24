Reno's $10,000 Challenge: I didn't build any school in Anambra, Obi opens up

Famous social media personality and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter Reno Omokri had challenged Obi and his supporters to name a school project he started, completed, and commissioned as governor.

Posting a video clip from a podcast interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his X handle last weekend, Omokri offered to reward anyone who could counter his claim with $10,000.

The challenge later generated a lot of attention on social media as no one came forward to disprove Omokri's claim.

Obi confirms Reno's claim

Reacting to the conversation during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the presidential candidate said he needed not to build any school in Anambra, as his manifesto didn't state that.

Obi recalled that he met Anambra education in shambles with schools closed while the state languished at number 26 in the country.

According to him, by the time he left, the state was already number one in education in the country.

“I improved the quality, physical and mental well-being of the people, schools, had the basic things they needed and the people shone like stars and that was my manifesto.

