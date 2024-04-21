Tunde Onakoya raises over ₦131m after playing chess for 60 hours to set world record

Onakoya smashed the record of 56 hours and 9 minutes set in 2018 by Norwegian duo, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, when he clocked 60 hours on Saturday, April 21, 2024.

The Nigerian had the support of Shawn Martinez, the United States national chess master, who stood as his opponent throughout his world record-breaking quest at Times Square in New York City.

The chess enthusiast embarked on the quest to raise $1m (roughly over ₦1.1 billion) for underprivileged African children to access education.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” Onakoya stated before the event.

Pulse Nigeria

Onakoya raises over ₦131m

Meanwhile, a quick look at the fundraiser page at noon time on Sunday, April 21, 2024, showed that the chest master has successfully raised $114,583.96, amounting to over ₦131m when converted to naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though still a bit from the $1m target, Onakoya has nevertheless made, not just himself proud, but also Nigerians, who have been inspired by his audacious yet selfless move to liberate the African child through access to education.

Following the success of his quest, he has received hordes of commendation from Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu.

The President thanked Onakoya for displaying the resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity for which Nigerian youths are known.