Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Picking Peter Obi as running mate is Atiku's best decision so far

Pulse Opinion: Picking Peter Obi as running mate is Atiku's best decision so far

Atiku's choice of running mate in Peter Obi, is by far the best decision the PDP presidential flagbearer has made so far.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Picking Peter Obi as running mate is Atiku's best decision so far play Atiku settles for Peter Obi as running mate ahead of the 2019 election (Codedextra.com)

Atiku Abubakar’s choice of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi as his running mate ahead of the 2019 presidential poll is a masterstroke from an economic, value re-orientation and political standpoint.

I have had the privilege of listening to and meeting Obi at two separate events where he was a keynote speaker and I was wowed by his depth, his understanding of Nigeria’s complex challenges, his grasp of the economy and private sector challenges and his values which revolve around frugality, prudence, humility, parsimony and wise management of resources—values that should be imbibed by every Nigerian at this time.

Picking Peter Obi as running mate is Atiku's best decision so far play

Atiku settles for Peter Obi as running mate

(Pulse )

 

“Obi brings a reputation for having business acumen and integrity. He is a very good addition to the ticket. This makes for a very interesting race now”, says Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Lagos-based consultancy, Financial Derivatives.

I couldn’t agree less.

I have followed Obi’s career for a while in the private and public sectors. He is a doer. With a voice so faint, frail and shrill, 57-year-old Obi still manages to pass his message and values across at every opportunity where young Nigerians are assembled.

He once shared the story of how he had to order his staff at Anambra government house to shut down the petrol dump in the facility because it was draining the state’s meager resources.

Obi hated sirens and outriders as Governor of Anambra State and famously told his son that his dad’s money isn’t the same as his own money.

Here is why Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running mate play Obi and Atiku get locked in an embrace (Press)

 

At a policy dialogue in Lagos, Obi said: “As Governor, my convoy wasn’t more than four vehicles. I didn’t understand why I had all those cars following me. So one day, I put an end to all of that. You have all these vehicles running around and creating confusion!

“There was a fuel dump in government house. And I asked them, what is the fuel dump for? And they said the fuel dump is a contingency plan for when there is petrol scarcity. Shut it down, I ordered. If there is petrol crisis, we’ll join the queues like everyone else.

“They also told me that they were going to buy bulletproof cars. Bulletproof cars for what? Anyone who wants to kill you, if you alight from that car, he’ll still kill you.

“And then you have all these motorbikes riding ahead of the convoy. If we don’t have the outriders ahead of the convoy, won’t the convoy get to its destination?” he asked rhetorically and visibly irritated.

Picking Peter Obi as running mate is Atiku's best decision so far play

Peter Obi gets the Atiku running mate honours

(Pulse )

 

A friend once shared the story of how Obi was seen carrying his own luggage at the airport as Anambra Governor, and how he went on to fly Economy because “Anambra just couldn’t afford to fly Business class”.

As Anambra Governor, Obi often travelled light and alone. Not for him the many aides jostling for the master’s attention during trips.

Public affairs analyst, Feyi Fawehinmi (@DoubleEph on Twitter) says Atiku’s choice of running mate is “a solid solid, solid, solid pick. It’s only been 5 days but, so far, Atiku hasn’t put a foot wrong yet.”

There are those who say Atiku should have picked a running mate from the Southwest instead, to give the APC a run for its money in its base. I don’t necessarily agree with this line of argument. The Southwest is pretty cosmopolitan and diverse and an Obi ticket would fly in Anambra as it would in Lagos, at the best of times.

Here is why Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running mate play Peter Obi and Atiku's campaign team clink glasses to celebrate the choice (Naija News)

 

In any case, you don’t take the war to the ‘enemy’ in his stronghold. What you do is consolidate your own base while seeking to steal as many casualties as possible in the enemy’s base. Obi has lived all his life in the Southwest State of Lagos and appeals to the private sector in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

By picking Obi, Atiku is showing that he wants to do things differently and that he is serious about turning around Nigeria’s moribund economy should he get elected.

Running mates don’t come any better than Obi these days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 In Rivers Court annuls all APC electionsbullet
2 Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind...bullet
3 Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019bullet

Related Articles

Here is why Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running mate
Peter Obi shine abokin takarar Atiku
Twitter reacts to Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate in 2019 elections
Atiku will waste no time naming cabinet if elected as president of Nigeria
Bolaji Abdullahi Ex-APC spokesman becomes CUPP spokesman
2019 Presidency One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running mate
Okonjo-Iweala 'How Gov Aregbesola assaulted me'--ex minister
Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election

Politics

Here is why Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running mate
Here is why Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running mate
APC says Obasanjo lobbying America authorities to withdraw Atiku’s entry ban
Obasanjo lobbying America to withdraw Atiku’s entry ban, APC cries out
The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election.
2019 Elections: Win your constituencies, Secondus tasks PDP’s BoT
Governor Okowa says Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to fix the country in 2019.
Credible Elections: The press must put pressure on politicians to get it right – Okowa
X
Advertisement