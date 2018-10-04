How Italian shot a Nigerian on the streets in revenge mission

news

After Innocent Oseghale, a Nigerian, was charged with the rape, murder and dismemberment of teenager Pamela Mastropietro near Macerata in Italy, Luca Traini, 29, went on a shooting spree on the streets, gunning everyone in sight including another Nigerian.

The Traini shooting occurred on February 3, 2018.

Reuters reports that Traini targeted black migrants as he drove around Macerata, hitting nationals from Ghana, Mali and Nigeria.

He later abandoned his car and made a fascist salute, an Italian flag draped over his shoulders, before police swooped on and arrested him.

No one died from Traini’s bullets, though.

"The color of the skin"

Traini apologized in court for his actions. “I am sorry for the injuries I caused,” he said. “While in prison, I have understood that the color of ones’ skin has nothing to do with anything.”

He also made it clear that he decided to shoot migrants as a way of avenging Pamela’s death.

“I wanted justice for Pamela,” Reuters quoted Traini as telling the court.

However, Oseghale denies raping and murdering Pamela. He claims she died from an overdose of drugs.

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, an Italian court sentenced Traini to 12 years in jail for “shooting and wounding six African migrants in a racially motivated attack in the central city of Macerata”.

Racially motivated attacks on immigrants are commonplace in Italy.