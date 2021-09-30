RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi people will not obey IPOB’s sit-at-home order on October 1

The governor also condemned the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

People of Ebonyi will not sit at home during Nigeria’s 61st anniversary celebrations on Friday as ordered by proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ebonyi’s Gov. David Umahi made the declaration in Abakaliki on Thursday in a chat with newsmen.

He said the Oct. 1 date was very important to Nigeria and equally very important to Ebonyi, which was created on Oct. 1, 1996.

The governor said Ebonyi had been so much deprived in the past and was trying to catch up with the rest of the country with innovations.

“So, anybody that says `sit-at-home’ should know that Ebonyi people are not going to sit at home.

“I appeal to the entire Southeast people to remember the danger of this order. Many people have been killed for no reasons because it.

“Agitation is natural and fundamental, but nobody is justified to carry guns illegally to kill other people.

"We condemn in totality the insecurity in the Southeast being instigated by our people."

IPOB had declared Friday, Oct. 1 as “sit-at-home’’ day for residents of the Southeast.

“We also condemned the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, (erstwhile widower of Dr Dora Akiunyili, former Minister of Information) and other people in the country at large,’’ Gov. Umahi said.

