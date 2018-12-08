Pulse.ng logo
Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obi

In a video obtained online, the priest said that he did not intend to insult the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has publicly apologised to Peter Obi.

Mbaka was criticised by Nigerians for saying that  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will fail in his presidential bid following Obi’s refusal to publicly announce a donation to his ministry.

In a video obtained from Viable TV, the priest said that he did not intend to insult the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate.

Mbaka said that his comments during the Bazaar service on Sunday, December 2, 2018 was not aimed at bringing Obi’s political career down.

The priest, who asked everyone that was hurt by his comments to forgive him, also called on his members not to fight back.

Peter Obi’s reaction

Following the Bazaar service incident, Obi called on Nigerians not to attack Mbaka, saying that he respects the priest very much.

According to the former Governor of Anambra state, “our duty to him (Mbaka) is prayers for God to lead him to the right direction. "

Assassination attempt

Also, the Adoration Ministry Enugu has condemned the alleged assassination attempt Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

According to a statement issued to Daily Post, the assassins allegedly shot at the controversial priest on Thursday,  December 6, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has banned priests from participating in partisan politics including joining any political party.

