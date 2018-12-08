God deserves money – Fr. Mbaka replies critics

news

Rev. Fr. Mbaka has replied those criticising him for publicly asking the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi for money publicly.

Mbaka came under fire from Nigerians after he declared that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will fail in his presidential bid following Obi’s refusal to publicly announce a donation to his ministry.

According to Daily Post, the priest said “We do it outside, publicly because if I am silent, rumours will begin to spread that someone gave me $10m and why did Mbaka keep quiet?

“They will abuse me even if I am silent because anytime they want to attack this ministry, they will start somewhere.

“If I am silent they will attack, if I talk, they will attack it. And don’t forget that the liturgy was not tampered with. I finished the mass and even removed my priestly attire. No one can fault me on that.

“Everyone who came was blessed but they turned it against me, saying I am after money. God deserves money. If you don’t want to bring your own in your stinginess, hold it. I will give God all that I have and even if anybody wants to join them, you’re free to join them.

“Where God the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost are, there Fr. Mbaka will be. I will build this place for the church. Whoever felt insulted, I apologise. But I didn’t come to your house. It was you who came for the bazaar.

“As for me, I am in high spirits. I want to assure you, those who are thinking that it is their money we will use to build this ministry, before the end of tomorrow, I will send all their monies into their accounts.”