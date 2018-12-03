Mbaka says Atiku will fail in 2019 after Peter Obi disappoints him

news

The founder of Adoration Ministry in Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka is in the news again over comments he made about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mbaka declared that Atiku will fail in his presidential bid, following former Governor Peter Obi's refusal to publicly announce his donation.

The priest, in a viral video, asked Obi several times to make his donation to his ministry public, but the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate said he will disclose what he will do privately.

The occasion was a Bazaar service which was organised by the Adoration Ministry on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

A Bazaar is held by most traditional churches to raise funds by auctioning items given by members during a harvest program.

God hates stinginess

In his response, Mbaka said “God hates stinginess. I am not telling you this, to make you happy. This is what will save your life. Otherwise you and Atiku will fail.”

According to The Cable, He also said “If there is a place they will coat words for you, it is not at Mbaka’s altar. You can save your political destiny. Or in 2019, you people will not even know how they did the election. What will make my brother to come for bazaar and he won’t even break kola?”

“The way you and Atiku are moving will end in shame”.

“Let us continue our bazaar. You know since he is not supporting us, the ministry has been moving. If people start arguing like this, their downfall begins,” he added.

Mbaka also told his followers that he will give a prophesy on the outcome of the 2019 election on December 31, 2018.

October prophesy

In October 2018, the priest revealed that Atiku will defeat President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

He however warned the PDP presidential candidate not to behave like Buhari when he gets to office.

Also, in December 2017, Fr. Mbaka prayed for Atiku saying that he has what it takes to make Nigerians smile.

Nigerians react

Nigerians on Twitter have criticised Mbaka for accepting a donation from the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who was recently accused of receiving kickbacks from contractors.

Ganduje, who also attended the Bazaar service on Sunday, made a secret donation to the ministry, according to Mbaka.

Buhari has abandoned me

The priest, while commenting on the Kano state Governor’s secret donation, accused Buhari of abandoning him.

He went ahead to list how he helped the President spiritually, claiming that his prophesy boosted the APC's chances in 2015.

The priest also asked Ganduje to go back and tell Buhari to help his ministry or provide jobs for his followers who supported and stood by him during the elections.

Hope Uzodima, the APC guber candidate in Imo state, later announced Buhari's promise to build a hospital for the ministry.