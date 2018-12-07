Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Catholic Bishops ban priests from engaging in partisan politics

Catholic Bishops ban priests from engaging in partisan politics

The bishops gave the order following the public altercation that ensued between Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Peter Obi.

  • Published:
Catholic priests preparing to celebrate Independence Day martyrs last January in a country where most profess various forms of Christian faith and where the church exercises strong influence play

Catholic priests preparing to celebrate Independence Day martyrs last January in a country where most profess various forms of Christian faith and where the church exercises strong influence

(AFP/File)

The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), ahead of 2019 general elections, has banned its members from participating in partisan politics including joining any political party.

CBCN gave the order on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in Abuja  following the public altercation that ensued between Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, who is also the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the secretary general, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ralph Madu, the bishops condemned the incident that occurred at the Adoration ground, Enugu, adding that without reservation that it does not have the support of the CBCN.

He said, "As has always been our stand, the Catholic church in Nigeria, as clearly stated in their August 7, 2018 directives, remains apolitical and does not support or subscribe to any political party. Our concern is for a peaceful election process seen to be free, fair, credible and just, and a democratic governance that guarantees peace, justice, equity, among others.

"On behalf of the conference, we wish to reiterate their obligation as teachers of faith and morals, to educate the faithful on their role in the political life of the country, mindful of the present charged political atmosphere of Nigeria.

"With the ongoing campaigns of political parties gathering momentum, we deemed it necessary to again remind all priests and religious to keep to the position of the church on the issue of nonpartisan politics."

He hinted that the Enugu Diocese where Rev Mbaka is incardinated is taking the necessary measures on the incident.

Madu added that, by obeying the Canon Law of Catholic, no Catholic priest is allowed to participate in partisan politics.

Mbaka, during a service on Sunday, December 2, 2018, declared that the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku  Abubakar will fail in 2019.

The priest made the declaration following the refusal of the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to publicly announce a donation to his ministry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
3 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet

Related Articles

Buhari congratulates Gov. Obiano on Pope Francis’ Honour for Social Harmony
Catholic Church condemns Fr. Mbaka’s comment in viral video
2019: Enugu residents caution clerics, monarchs on endorsement of candidates
Gov. Yahaya Bello donates N7m to churches
Catholic bishop decries IPOB’s call for boycott of 2019 polls
Police parade 33 suspected IPOB members over alleged murder of officer
Ember Months: FRSC takes safety campaign to churches

Local

Kwara Gov Ahmed presents N157.5b 2019 budget to lawmakers
Kwara Gov Ahmed presents N157.5b 2019 budget to lawmakers
Amina Mohammed
Pulse Opinion: This parade of ‘Fake First Lady’ is the saddest thing you’ll watch today
Nigeria 3rd most-impacted by terrorism, death rate drops
Nigerian Army troops repel Boko Haram attack in Bama
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano
Buhari congratulates Gov. Obiano on Pope Francis’ Honour for Social Harmony
X
Advertisement