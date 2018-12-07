Catholic Bishops ban priests from engaging in partisan politics

news

The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), ahead of 2019 general elections, has banned its members from participating in partisan politics including joining any political party.

CBCN gave the order on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in Abuja following the public altercation that ensued between Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, who is also the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the secretary general, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ralph Madu, the bishops condemned the incident that occurred at the Adoration ground , Enugu, adding that without reservation that it does not have the support of the CBCN.

He said, "As has always been our stand, the Catholic church in Nigeria, as clearly stated in their August 7, 2018 directives, remains apolitical and does not support or subscribe to any political party. Our concern is for a peaceful election process seen to be free, fair, credible and just, and a democratic governance that guarantees peace, justice, equity, among others.

"On behalf of the conference, we wish to reiterate their obligation as teachers of faith and morals, to educate the faithful on their role in the political life of the country, mindful of the present charged political atmosphere of Nigeria.

"With the ongoing campaigns of political parties gathering momentum, we deemed it necessary to again remind all priests and religious to keep to the position of the church on the issue of nonpartisan politics."

He hinted that the Enugu Diocese where Rev Mbaka is incardinated is taking the necessary measures on the incident.

Madu added that, by obeying the Canon Law of Catholic, no Catholic priest is allowed to participate in partisan politics.

Mbaka, during a service on Sunday, December 2, 2018, declared that the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubaka r will fail in 2019.

The priest made the declaration following the refusal of the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to publicly announce a donation to his ministry.