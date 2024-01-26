Fire destroys INEC logistic materials at Ibadan South East Office

According to a statement issued in Ibadan by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Adeniran Tella, and made available to newsmen, the fire occurred around 10.30 am on Friday.

The REC stated that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but was assumed to have been triggered by a power surge.

He also stated that no life was lost, adding that only logistic materials got burnt.

