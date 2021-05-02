FindHinyHumoren: Saraki calls for swift prosecution of Iniobong Umoren’s killers

Umoren, who was first declared missing was said to have been raped before she was gruesomely killed.

The deceased left home on Thursday, April 29, 2021, for a job interview at Airport road in Uyo Akwa Ibom capital. But two days after, she was found dead and her body was buried in a shallow grave.

Reacting to Twitter conversations about Umoren’s killing on Sunday, May 2, 2021, via his @bukolasaraki handle, Saraki commiserated with the deceased’s family and friends who kept the issue trending for four days while Umoren’s whereabouts were still being investigated.

“I’ve been following the #FindHinyHumoren hashtag closely over the past couple of days and I am extremely devastated that young Ms. Iniobong Umoren, who simply set out to find a job, was raped and murdered.

“At this extremely difficult time, my prayers are with her family and all her friends who kept this topic on the front burner over the last couple of days. I hope the perpetrators of this despicable act are swiftly tried and sentenced,” the former Senate President tweeted.