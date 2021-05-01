Fayemi says insurgency has declined in Nigeria since 2015

Fayemi also said progress has been made in the fight against insurgency, adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress needed to do more to better secure lives and properties.

The governor said this while speaking at the 2021 edition of The Platform, an annual conference organised by the Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, Poju Oyemade on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

When asked to score the performance of the APC on a scale of 1–10 since the party took over from the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015, Fayemi declined, saying “You cannot be judge and jury in your own case”.

But when Oyemade insisted on the question, Fayemi said, “Yes, I was involved, I was Director of Policy and Research for the APC in our presidential campaign in 2015, the original one; not in 2019, by 2019, I was in Ekiti, I was just a foot soldier in the campaign then.

“In 2015, we promised many things but with the greatest respect, I think the most attractive promise that people bought into that we made was integrity.”

Oyemade interjected saying security was part of the reasons Nigerians voted Buhari in 2015.

Responding, Fayemi said: “It was because the majority believed in the integrity of the General to deliver on the issues that they were mostly agitated about — security, economy, anti-corruption, all encapsulated in the ‘Change Agenda’.

“You could argue that we’ve put in a lot of effort in those areas but have they earned the kudos of the citizens as they should? No, they haven’t because we still have insecurity in the land.

“Many may disagree but I will argue that at least on insurgency — it may be a distinction without a difference — we’ve witnessed a decline.

“In relation to the problem of insurgency which was the most prominent in 2015 when we were coming in. Remember UN House bombing, the churches that were being burnt, Abuja was a no-go area, the North-East... but that problem witnessed a decline in the first four years of the Buhari administration.”