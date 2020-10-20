The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), to quell the spate of violence around the country.

Demonstrations across the country over the past two weeks against police brutality have witnessed an uptick in violence over the past few days with thugs wrecking havoc.

Two prisons were attacked in Edo State on Monday, October 19, 2020, with nearly 2,000 inmates freed, while three police stations were also burnt down, leading Governor Godwin Obaseki to impose a 24-hour curfew.

Three police stations were also attacked and burnt down in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20, leaving many officers injured and one rumoured to be dead after videos on social media showed him being savagely attacked by a mob.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also promptly imposed a 24-hour curfew.

Adamu said in a statement on Tuesday the Police Mobile Force (PMF) will protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

The IGP also ordered the massive deployment of police officers to other correctional facilities nationwide to strengthen security around them and prevent a repeat of what happened in Edo.

"The Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands," the statement read.

The IGP also announced that 12 suspects have already been arrested in connection to the attacks on the police stations in Benin, Edo State capital.

Five AK-47 rifles stolen from the stations have been recovered, according to the statement signed by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

He also appealed to the public to assist authorities in re-arresting all the inmates that escaped from the two correctional facilities on Monday.