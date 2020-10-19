Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state, moments after hoodlums invaded a prison facility on Benin-Sapele road and set inmates free.

Protesters campaigning for police reforms with the ‘End SARS’ hashtag have all but halted vehicular movement in most states, while holding candle-light processions on major roads.

The protests which began in Lagos on October 8 after a police officer killed a man in Ughelli, Delta State, have spread to major cities across Nigeria.

The Benin protests have reportedly been hijacked by hoodlums and cultists; and the governor has stated he’s no longer having any of the anarchy.

“The Edo State government hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice. The curfew is to take effect from 4pm, today, October 19, 2020,” Obaseki shared on his Twitter page.

#EndSARS protesters in Lagos

“This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

“The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law,” he added.

Reports say an #EndSARS protester was killed by thugs in the state last week, with many others left injured during a peaceful demonstration.

Three police stations were also attacked by thugs in Edo on Monday, October 19.