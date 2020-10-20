Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a round-the-clock curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city, as protests against police brutality turn violent.

Three police stations were burnt in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 as thugs hijack what has been a peaceful protest calling for police reforms.

"I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society," Sanwo-Olu said.

"Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

"As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

"I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state as from 4pm today, 20th October, 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets," the governor declared.

Some 20 people have been killed across Nigeria since the protests commenced on October 4, 2020, under the 'End SARS' banner.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has also declared a curfew in his state after hoodlums masterminded a jailbreak and freed inmates.