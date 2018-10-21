Pulse.ng logo
Treat those who don't support us with respect – Atiku tells supporters

Atiku said this in a statement which he posted on Twitter on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has also called on his supporters to ignore those spreading false rumours about him.

He also called on them not to insult people who do not believe in their ideology.

He said “For everyone who supports me, I ask you to conduct yourself respectfully, even with people who do not agree with you.

“There will be insults, falsehoods, threats and innuendo. Ignore them and stay focused on the task of rebuilding Nigeria.”

 

South-West will get SGF position

Also, the Director General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Chief Gbenga Daniel has said that the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) will be given to the South West region if Atiku wins in 2019.

Daniel said this at an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos state on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

According to The Nation, he said “We need to understand that the candidate has control over who becomes his running mate during the election and who becomes the SGF if he wins.

“The decisions on major offices are being given serious consideration and no zone or region will be marginalised.

“The offices of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Reps will be decided after the polls and based on what plays out in both houses.

“Aside from major slots, I think what is paramount to the people of the South West is restructuring of the country, which Atiku is very serious about.

“So the issue for the South West is not personality or slot issue per say because personalities come and go but restructuring Nigeria is significant and more symbolic than zoned offices.”

Mbaka says Atiku will win

In a related  development, the founder of Adoration Ministry in Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has revealed that Atiku Abubakar will defeat President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Mbaka however warned the PDP presidential candidate not to behave like Buhari when he gets to power.

