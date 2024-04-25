The ex-governor of Anambra State made the appeal at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

He said during his recent tour of the country, he found the continuous need for portable water across the country.

While urging the government to do whatever it takes to provide pipe-borne water, Obi submitted that boreholes would serve as a short-term solution to water problems in the country.

He said, “To have a short-term solution that can impact greatly, there is a need to drill boreholes across the country. My appeal is to these 200,000 people to drill at least one borehole a year, just one, you could do more. This will cost between ₦5 to ₦10 million. That would be 200,000 boreholes scattered all over the country and it would go a long way in solving this problem while we wait for government to provide a pipe-borne water system.”

Obi also urged noble Nigerians to support investment in the education and health sectors for the benefit of the masses, saying education is the most critical tool for development.