Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka

Mbaka however warned Atiku not to behave like Buhari when he gets to office.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka play

President Muhammadu Buhari with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar

(Punch)

The founder of Adoration Ministry in Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has revealed that Atiku Abubakar will defeat President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Mbaka however warned Atiku not to behave like Buhari when he gets to office.

Atiku cannot solve Nigeria’s problems

According to Daily Post, the controversial preacher also said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate cannot solve Nigeria’s problems.

Mbaka also called on Nigerians to do their part to make Nigeria great.

“If anybody is thinking that if Atiku becomes the President of Nigeria things will get better, ‘who born you’ because for this country to be good it is easier for a carmel to pass through the eye of a needle than this country to be good,” he added.

Lashes out at APC

Mbaka also criticised the high of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms, saying “There are some people that sold their land to pay for this form because of the promise they were made. I don’t think these politicians were thinking of heaven that is why they are ready to kill anybody that stands on their way.”

You did not listen to God

Commenting more on his prediction that Buhari will be defeated in 2019, the priest said “There are no people that will develop this country that are not in Nigeria. We have people who will develop this nation; but our President left the same type of people who don’t have the same type of vision around him and everything they do is in your head.

“After you are removed, they will bring people that will flog you because you messed up the opportunities because you didn’t listen to the word of God. You didn’t listen to the man of God you have and you were disobeying him.

“The price of disobedience is disgrace.”

Buhari, living in bondage

January 1, 2018,  Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka said that President Muhammadu Buhari is trapped in a horrible bondage.

Mbaka also accused those he called the wicked cabal of kidnapping the good intentions of the President.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka endorsed Buhari in the buildup to the 2015 general elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

