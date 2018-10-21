PDP, Atiku mourn former CJN, Kutigi

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Kutigi, as a huge loss to the nation and the Judiciary.

PDP in statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday in Abuja said it was saddened by the news of the death.

He described late Justice Kutigi as an outstanding administrator; a fearless, impartial and firm judicial officer, who upheld justice and the law in all his assignments at the bench.

“As the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kutigi ensured the independence of the judiciary as an arm of government and contributed in no little way in providing direction to our nation at very critical moments in our national development.

“Beside his incisive judgments, Nigerians will always remember Justice Kutigi’s forthrightness as the Chairman of the 2014 Constitutional Conference, which made far-reaching recommendations for the development and stability of our nation.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was grief-stricken that this noble Nigerian left the stage at the time his wealth of experience was needed the most.

He consoled late Justice Kutigi’s family, the government and people of Niger state and the judiciary for the irreparable loss, praying the Almighty Allah to grant him Aljanat firdausi.

Similarly, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar said that the death of Kutigi, had robbed the country and the judiciary of one of the best legal minds whose contribution to democracy could not be easily forgotten.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Paul Ibe, in Abuja said that late Kutigi was a great Justice, who avoided controversy throughout his judicial career.

He said that the commitment of the deceased to law and justice and democracy would be remembered for years to come after his death.

Abubakar recalled that as chairman of the 2014 National Conference, Kutigi demonstrated admirable wisdom and remarkable leadership in handling such delicate national assignment.

“By successfully chairing such gathering of Nigerians from diverse backgrounds,” Atiku said, “Kutigi showed a great capacity for leadership and broadminded disposition.”