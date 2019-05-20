The Federal Government has declared May 29 and June 12 as public holidays to commemorate the transition to a new government and Democracy Day, respectively.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declared June 12 as democracy day in 2018.

The declaration was to honour MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the acclaimed June 12, 1993 election, who was also awarded a posthumous title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Subsequently, the National Assembly passed a bill to amend the Holiday Act to provide for June 12 as Democracy Day.

This means that while new presidents would be sworn in on May 29, June 12 would be the official day for celebrating Nigeria's democracy status.

Addressing a world press conference on Monday, May 20, 2019, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, said most of the activities formerly performed on May 29 as Democracy Day have been moved to June 12.

The Minister said that the swearing-in of the President and the Vice President would hold on May 29, 2019, at the Eagle Square and would be followed by a State Banquet at the Presidential Villa.

He maintained that events slated for May 29, would be low key adding that world leaders will only attend the June 12.

Mohammed said that the event marking the June 12 Democracy Day celebration would kick off on June 7 with a Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment, and would run through June 12.

According to him, the historical exhibition will be followed on June 9 by a Youth Concert, Creative Industry and Entertainment Night at the International Conference Centre.