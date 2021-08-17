RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari will hold a meeting with his security chiefs on Thursday

Jude Egbas

The president continues to meet with security chiefs as insecurity continues to heighten.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a security meeting with service chiefs [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, August 19, hold yet another meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, where he attended an education summit and met with his doctors.

The president has been in isolation since his return and has been working from home, in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"The president will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated," says Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The president has held several meetings with his security chiefs in recent times, but the spate of insecurity and kidnapping-for-ransom engulfing all parts of the country is yet to abate.

