Buhari returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, where he attended an education summit and met with his doctors.

The president has been in isolation since his return and has been working from home, in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"The president will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated," says Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.