ASUU strike: I don't fight physically, I use court - Ngige

ASUU loses appeal: Ngige's remarks comes as a reaction to the recent judgement of the Appeal Court ordering the members of the union to return to class immediately.

Pulse reports that that the Appellate Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, October 7, 2022, upheld the decision of the National Industrial Court which had earlier directed ASUU to call off the strike with immediate effect.

FG breaks ASUU's ranks: Recall that Ngige recently presented certificate of registration to a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) known as Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

Ngige reacts: Commenting on the development, Ngige during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, said his decision was an exercise of his constitutional power.

He also accused ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, of politicizing the union by asking the members to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) government during a live program on a national television.

Ngige's word: “I have exercised my power under Section 3 (2). If ASUU doesn’t like it, they can go to court. I am a court person, judicial person. I’m a small man I don’t fight physically; so I use the court. They (CONUA) are now a registered union for academics.

“There is another one. Why are you not asking me about NAMDA (Nigerian Associations of Medical and Dental Academics). They are registered too because of their peculiarity.”