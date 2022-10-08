RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU strike: I don't fight physically, I use court - Ngige

Pulse Mix

The Minister accused ASUU Chairman of politicizing the union by asking its members to vote out the APC in the general elections.

Chris Ngige
Chris Ngige

Read Also

ASUU loses appeal: Ngige's remarks comes as a reaction to the recent judgement of the Appeal Court ordering the members of the union to return to class immediately.

Pulse reports that that the Appellate Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, October 7, 2022, upheld the decision of the National Industrial Court which had earlier directed ASUU to call off the strike with immediate effect.

FG breaks ASUU's ranks: Recall that Ngige recently presented certificate of registration to a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) known as Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

Ngige reacts: Commenting on the development, Ngige during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, said his decision was an exercise of his constitutional power.

He also accused ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, of politicizing the union by asking the members to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) government during a live program on a national television.

Ngige's word:I have exercised my power under Section 3 (2). If ASUU doesn’t like it, they can go to court. I am a court person, judicial person. I’m a small man I don’t fight physically; so I use the court. They (CONUA) are now a registered union for academics.

“There is another one. Why are you not asking me about NAMDA (Nigerian Associations of Medical and Dental Academics). They are registered too because of their peculiarity.”

“ASUU is not sincere; it feeds its members with lies and at a point they politicized the entire thing. President Osodeke of ASUU on national televisions asked them to vote out this government that has kept their children for seven months; APC government.”

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria spends $100m in feeding 10m pupils - FG

Nigeria spends $100m in feeding 10m pupils - FG

ASUU strike: I don't fight physically, I use court - Ngige

ASUU strike: I don't fight physically, I use court - Ngige

Prof. Ogunsola becomes UNILAG's first female vice chancellor

Prof. Ogunsola becomes UNILAG's first female vice chancellor

APC expels Senator Abbo for criticising Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket

APC expels Senator Abbo for criticising Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Obi launches campaign website, calls on supporters to donate

Obi launches campaign website, calls on supporters to donate

No ransom paid for release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train hostages - FG insists

No ransom paid for release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train hostages - FG insists

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against Chief Judge, Registrar

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against Chief Judge, Registrar

24 dead as flood, rainstorm affect 18, 245 people in Katsina – SEMA

24 dead as flood, rainstorm affect 18, 245 people in Katsina – SEMA

We’ll tap our seabed resources via technology – Buhari

We’ll tap our seabed resources via technology – Buhari

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke