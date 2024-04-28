Enugu community conducts mass burial for 8 victims of communal clashes

Those buried were killed in a communal clash within the community which began in April 2023.

There was a heavy presence of security operatives as soon as the burial ceremonies went underway.

A community member told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that trouble started when one of the community leaders constituted and armed a vigilance group that went out to attack another section of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said more than 15 houses had been burnt in the community since the crisis started.

Addressing newsmen after the burial, Chief James Ogbu, the Igwe-elect of Isiagu Autonomous Community, Akpawfu, confirmed the narrative and said the initial rumour that herdsmen were responsible for the murders was untrue.

“It was not herdsmen that killed us, but Akpawfu people killed their kinsmen.

“We decided to conduct the mass burial of those whose bodies could be retrieved as other persons are still missing.

“The state government is aware of the issue since the crisis began and that explains the presence of security operatives at the mass burial, otherwise another attack would have taken place,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bereaved member of the community resident outside Nigeria said his house in the community was razed, while his mother and brother were kidnapped but were later released.

“In April 2023 when the crisis began, community members fled from their homes and this place became a ghost town. Today, the place is being populated again as there is seeming peace,’’ he said.

Very Rev. Philip Arum of the Methodist Church, Nnewi Diocese, who conducted the funeral service, said the eight persons buried sacrificed their lives for the betterment of the community, describing them as heroes of Akpawfu.