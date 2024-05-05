ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Nurudeen Shotayo

In April, Russian troops arrived in Niger along with a state-of-the-art air defence system they are expected to install and teach the country's army how to use it.

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship strengthens
Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship strengthens

Recommended articles

According to state television in the West African nation, Russian military advisors and military equipment have arrived Niger.

Two military transporters arrived on Saturday, May 4, 2024, making it a total of three cargo planes of military materials and instructors Russia has sent to the Sahel nation in the past month.

Russian paramilitary organisation, the Africa Corps in Africa, has confirmed the latest arrival of instructors in a post on its Telegram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: We're not the enemy - Tinubu placates junta-led nations to rejoin ECOWAS

The group said more trainers, equipment, and food products had arrived.

This comes less than one month after a first set of 100 Russian instructors arrived Niger along with a state-of-the-art air defence system they are expected to install and teach the country's army how to use it.

Russian aid arrives in Niger amid growing bilateral ties
Russian aid arrives in Niger amid growing bilateral ties Google
ADVERTISEMENT

Days after the development, Nigeriens trooped to the streets in Niamey, the country's capital, to demand the immediate departure of the United States of America soldiers from the northern part of the country.

Protesters included students and several prominent figures from the military regime, who camped in front of the National Assembly Headquarters on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with placards bearing different anti-U.S. inscriptions.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, hinted that Russian troops were now installed at a Nigerien air base near the Niamey airport that also houses U.S. troops.

Since the military junta seized power in a coup that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum from office in July 2023, the new leadership has resolved to free the country from the influence of the French and the U.S. governments by looking to Russia for alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junta has expelled French troops based in the country and also denounced a cooperation agreement with the U.S.

Washington agreed in April to withdraw its roughly 1,000 soldiers in the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Air Force kills several terrorists in Borno, Niger airstrikes

Air Force kills several terrorists in Borno, Niger airstrikes

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 African countries with the cheapest beer price

Top 5 cheapest countries to buy beer in Africa

The flood forced the Kenyan to stay on the tree for days [Kenya Red Cross]

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster

The Sandomierz goat is one of three breeds of Polish goats [Facebook/Zoo Lubin]

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth

Companies exit Ghana due to economic hardships

Glovo and 7 other businesses that have exited the Ghanaian market