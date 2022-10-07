RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Appeal Court affirms Industrial Court order, asks ASUU to resume work immediately

Bayo Wahab

The Appeal Court asks ASUU to obey the ruling of the lower court and call off the strike immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)
Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

Read Also

According to the court, the only condition for the union’s request to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court is to can be effected is to call off the strike.

The National Industrial Court had in September granted an interlocutory order in favour of the federal government, ordering the striking lecturers to return to classrooms.

In a judgement on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Justice Polycarp Hamman held that the strike was a breach of Section 18(1)(2) of the Trade Disputes Act, which prohibits their action.

Dissatisfied by the judgement, ASUU filed an application at the Court of Appeal (Abuja Division), seeking the leave of court to file an appeal against the industrial court order.

However, on Friday, the Appeal Court granted the application on the condition that the union obeys the ruling of the lower court and call off the strike immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court, therefore, gave ASUU seven days within which to file the appeal following its compliance with the ruling of the lower court.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court affirms Industrial Court order, asks ASUU to resume work immediately

Appeal Court affirms Industrial Court order, asks ASUU to resume work immediately

Buhari’s 2023 Budget speech

Buhari’s 2023 Budget speech

Bamise: Lagos introduces barcode tech in bus parks, garages to check crime

Bamise: Lagos introduces barcode tech in bus parks, garages to check crime

APGA vows to work against Peter Obi in 2023

APGA vows to work against Peter Obi in 2023

2023 presidency: Tinubu remains best option -APC chieftain

2023 presidency: Tinubu remains best option -APC chieftain

Security beefed up at NASS as Buhari presents 2023 budget of N19.76trn

Security beefed up at NASS as Buhari presents 2023 budget of N19.76trn

Tinubu: S/East, S/South APC youths kick off jogging from Yenagoa to Lagos

Tinubu: S/East, S/South APC youths kick off jogging from Yenagoa to Lagos

If we followed Lar's footsteps, Nigeria would have been better - Jonathan urges politicians

If we followed Lar's footsteps, Nigeria would have been better - Jonathan urges politicians

Terrorists chase 26 villagers to death during attack in Zamfara

Terrorists chase 26 villagers to death during attack in Zamfara

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke