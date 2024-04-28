ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy recruits 1,486 personnel to tackle oil theft, piracy – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stressed that the navy was engaged in joint exercises and training with foreign naval partners to enhance local capabilities.

Navy recruits 1,486 personnel to tackle oil theft, piracy – Minister [NAN]
Navy recruits 1,486 personnel to tackle oil theft, piracy – Minister [NAN]

Recommended articles

Matawalle said this during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Nigerian Navy’s Batch 35 Trainees at the Nigeria Navy Basic Training School in Onne, Rivers, on Saturday.

He said that the ratings went through six months of extensive warfare and maritime combat training to equip them for the ongoing fight against oil thieves, pipeline vandals, and sea pirates, among other criminals.

“These young men and women are joining the Nigeria Navy at a time the Armed Forces need personnel with strength, courage, and resolve to combat the security challenges we face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The newly enlisted personnel passed through rigorous training in physical fitness, swimming, combat skills, and weapons handling, preparing them for maritime and land operations.

“They will be assigned to various units and formations to complement ongoing internal security operations,” the minister said.

Matawalle emphasised that recruitment was a vital component of the navy’s capacity-building efforts to develop effective operational forces capable of addressing both internal and external threats.

According to him, the injection of the right manpower and skilled personnel is key to the ongoing expansion of the naval fleet.

“The navy is focused on enhancing capacity through infrastructural development, activating various operations, conducting technology-driven patrols, and platforms acquisition and recapitalisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two 76-meter Offshore Patrol vessels are expected to arrive from Turkey, along with three additional Fast Attack Craft from China among others, to bolster the navy’s fleet.

“I am pleased to report that Operation Delta Sanity, activated to curb oil theft, has increased crude oil production to 1,428,613 bpd from less than 1,000,000 in the past six months,” he added.

The minister stressed that the navy was engaged in joint exercises and training with foreign naval partners to enhance local capabilities.

He urged the new naval ratings to be disciplined, obedient and apolitical, and exhibit unwavering loyalty to the military and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Acts of desertion and disloyalty will result in severe consequences for those found wanting,” he cautioned the ratings.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria would have gone bankrupt if I didn't remove fuel subsidy - Tinubu

Nigeria would have gone bankrupt if I didn't remove fuel subsidy - Tinubu

NNPCL declines FOI request on staff who alleged acquisition of luxury properties

NNPCL declines FOI request on staff who alleged acquisition of luxury properties

Navy recruits 1,486 personnel to tackle oil theft, piracy – Minister

Navy recruits 1,486 personnel to tackle oil theft, piracy – Minister

Scarcity worsens in Sokoto as black marketers sell fuel at ₦2,000/litre

Scarcity worsens in Sokoto as black marketers sell fuel at ₦2,000/litre

Lawmaker-elect begs Gov Otti to prevail on Abia Speaker to inaugurate him

Lawmaker-elect begs Gov Otti to prevail on Abia Speaker to inaugurate him

203 Ekiti public schools benefit from $25m World Bank grant

203 Ekiti public schools benefit from $25m World Bank grant

Vehicles burnt, 1 dead as tanker carrying gas explodes after brake failure in Ogun

Vehicles burnt, 1 dead as tanker carrying gas explodes after brake failure in Ogun

Shettima urges political leaders to project Nigeria’s cultural diversity

Shettima urges political leaders to project Nigeria’s cultural diversity

Stakeholders ask FG to unbundle INEC before 2027 general elections

Stakeholders ask FG to unbundle INEC before 2027 general elections

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria [Twitter:@USAID}

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria

Dangote Diesel [The Nation Newspaper]

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200