ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Bayo Wahab

ASUU may cease to exist again in Nigerian universities.

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)
CONUA led by its National Coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife is reported to have been officially registered as a trade union.

The FG made the development known in an invitation sent to reporters on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oshundun Olajide.

The invitation reads: “The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics”.

Confirming the development, a source at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, who spoke to Daily Trust explained that the presentation of a certificate of registration to CONUA was a move by the government to deregister ASUU.

The source added that the FG plans to checkmate ASUU and its incessant strikes that have grounded public universities in the last seven months.

“The Minister, on behalf of the federal government will today present Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA). With that, ASUU may cease to exist again in our universities,” the source said.

The FG had earlier in September threatened to withdraw the registration of ASUU as a trade union over its alleged failure to submit its audited reports.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

