Army to conduct shooting exercises in Rivers, urges residents not to panic

He said troops from the division and its affiliated formations and units would conduct the exercise at the Army Shooting Range in Igwuruta and Elele Barracks, both in Ikwerre Council.

“The shooting exercise is a routine activity in the Nigerian Army which involves the firing of various caliber live ammunitions.

“Members of the public, especially residents of Igwuruta and Elele, as well as its environs, are advised to keep away from the general shooting area,” he stated.