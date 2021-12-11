RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army denies abduction of passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

The army says there was no abduction of any commuter on Saturday.

Nigerian Army troops in Borno State [Presidency]

The Nigerian Army on Saturday debunked a rumoured abduction of travellers on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway on Dec. 11.

Col. Ado Isa, Deputy Director Public Relations 7 Division/Joint Task Force (Northeast) of Operation Hadin Kai said the rumour was unfounded.

“The attention of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has been drawn to series of unsubstantiated reports making the rounds on social media on Dec. 11.

“Some newspapers also published the purported abduction of Maiduguri-bound travellers by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Mainok and Borgozo in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

The rumour is false and misleading and had the intention to smear the glaring good efforts and achievements of OPHK.

“The fact is that members of the terrorists group emerged through the Dole/Bari villages in some vehicles with the intent to mount snap road blocks to cause havoc and apprehension in the hearts of villagers and commuters.

“Troops on mobile patrol within the general area foiled the attempt without any delay.

“There was no abduction of any commuter on Saturday. It was the imagination of mischief makers who are not happy that peace is gradually returning to the Northeast,’’ Col. Isa stated.

He reiterated the task force’s commitment to ensure safety along the busy road and make it safer for travellers.

“We should all remain calm and verify issues with the military as are groups of people planning to cause apprehension and anxiety especially as the Yuletide is already here,’’ Isa stated.

