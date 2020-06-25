Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s death has got Nigerians talking about the power of the tongue; as many shared his recent video interview on Twitter.

Ajimobi’s death was announced on Thursday, June 25, 2020, a week after he was rumoured to have died of coronavirus at the First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital in Lagos.

The ex-governor’s death was first confirmed on Twitter by Akin Alabi, a politician, who described Ajimobi as a father, leader and mentor in December 2019, when the ex-governor celebrated his 70th birthday.

Following the announcement of his death, Nigerians dug up video interviews of the late ex-governor as they reacted to his death on Twitter.

In an interview he granted Splash FM in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Ajimobi jokingly said he used to pray to God to let him clock 70, saying he would be fine once he achieved that.

He said after he celebrated his 70th birthday, he asked God to extend his life to 96.

The late ex-governor who spoke in Yoruba said, “I used to tell God that once I attain 70, it’s okay. My father died two months before his 70th birthday. So, I used to pray that if I can attain 70, I’ll be fine, but after I clocked 70 with all the good things that came with it, I told God to extend my life to 96, because that 70 was too short.”

Ajimobi died six months after he celebrated his 70th birthday.