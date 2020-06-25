The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is dead.

Akin Alabi, Nigerian Lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency in Oyo state confirmed the ex-governor's death on Thursday, June 25, 2020, on Twitter.

He died at the age of 70.

Nigerian politician and publisher, Dele Momodu also confirmed Ajimobi's death via his verified Twitter handle.

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Ajimobi's rumoured death went viral on social media as many Nigerians tweeted that the ex-governor had died at the First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital in Lagos days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The death rumour was, however, debunked by his daughter, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, who is married to the son of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state. His spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji also denied the rumoured death.

Ajimobi was the governor of Oyo State from 2011 to 2019. He was the first governor to be reelected in the state.