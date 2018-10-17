news

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, visited the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The visit, according to Fayose, was to present himself for questioning over misappropriation of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state.

Pulse and other journalists were at the EFCC facility at Wuse 2, Abuja during Fayose's visit.

Here are five we noticed.

1. Fayose is still in the PDP

As against claims in some quarters that Fayose had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all that happened at the EFCC headquarters showed that the ex-governor is still loved by the party.

Prior to Fayose's arrival, Governor Nyesome Wike, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and other members of the party were on ground to receive him.

2. Fayose is still the king of drama

Although Fayose did not show up at the EFCC headquarters with a mattress and pillows as he had promised, the former governor came with a bag stuffed with clothes.

"EFCC I'm here" read the inscription on Fayose's shirt.

What a way to to announce your arrival.

3. FFK is a customer at the EFCC headquarters

While trying to enter the EFCC office, a security detail asked Fani-Kayode to identify himself.

"You should know me. I am a regular face here," the former minister who is also facing trial over alleged corruption replied.

4. Few protesters showed

Some pro-Fayose protesters were on ground to give the former governor some moral support.

Dressed in branded while shirts, the chanted anti-government slogans asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for "running Nigeria aground".

5. Nigerians no longer believe Fayose

As we awaited Fayose’s arrival, a journalist had complained about the former governor’s “non-stop drama”.

“This man loves drama. When will he ever stop?” he asked.

“What if he isn’t acting,” I replied in Fayose’s defence. But he continued, sighting his collapse in Ekiti days to the governorship election that produced Kayode Fayemi as governor.

After Fayose went into the EFCC building, journalists and other Nigerians walked away in groups discussing the governor’s visit to the anti-graft agency's office.

“All these things he is doing will not prevent the EFCC from doing their job. If they want him locked up, there is nothing Wike can do about it. Fayose is just wasting his time,” a passerby said as others laughed out loudly.