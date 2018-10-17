Pulse.ng logo
5 Things that happened when Fayose stormed EFCC headquarters 

"EFCC I'm here" read the inscription on Fayose's shirt as he arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency.

Fayose arrives EFCC headquarters in Abuja play

Fayose arrives EFCC headquarters in Abuja

(TheCable)

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, visited the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The visit, according to Fayose, was to present himself for questioning over misappropriation of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state.

Pulse and other journalists were at the EFCC facility at Wuse 2, Abuja during Fayose's visit.

Here are five we noticed.

1. Fayose is still in the PDP

Fayose, Wike and Fani-Kayode at EFCC headquarters in Abuja. play

Fayose, Wike and Fani-Kayode at EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

(Tori.ng)

 

As against claims in some quarters that Fayose had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all that happened at the EFCC headquarters showed that the ex-governor is still loved by the party.

Prior to Fayose's arrival, Governor Nyesome Wike, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and other members of the party were on ground to receive him.

2. Fayose is still the king of drama

Ayodele Fayose play

Ayodele Fayose

(Twitter/@GovAyoFayose)

 

Although Fayose did not show up at the EFCC headquarters with a mattress and pillows as he had promised, the former governor came with a bag stuffed with clothes.

"EFCC I'm here" read the inscription on Fayose's shirt.

What a way to to announce your arrival.

Governor Ayo Fayose dares Maina to expose corrupt people in Buhari’s govt play

Governor Ayo Fayose

 

3. FFK is a customer at the EFCC headquarters

While trying to enter the EFCC office, a security detail asked Fani-Kayode to identify himself.

"You should know me. I am a regular face here," the former minister who is also facing trial over alleged corruption replied.

4. Few protesters showed

Some pro-Fayose protesters were on ground to give the former governor some moral support.

Dressed in branded while shirts, the chanted anti-government slogans asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for "running Nigeria aground".

5. Nigerians no longer believe Fayose

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has issued a statement mocking the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose over the PDP's failure in the just concluded Ekiti governorship election. play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, after he was allegedly hit by a teargas canister

(Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig)

 

As we awaited Fayose’s arrival, a journalist had complained about the former governor’s “non-stop drama”.

“This man loves drama. When will he ever stop?” he asked.

“What if he isn’t acting,” I replied in Fayose’s defence. But he continued, sighting his collapse in Ekiti days to the governorship election that produced Kayode Fayemi as governor.

Fayemi says Ekiti in N170b debt, describes Fayose’s tenure as an error play

Dr Kayode Fayemi

(Punch)

 

After Fayose went into the EFCC building, journalists and other Nigerians walked away in groups discussing the governor’s visit to the anti-graft agency's office.

“All these things he is doing will not prevent the EFCC from doing their job. If they want him locked up, there is nothing Wike can do about it. Fayose is just wasting his time,” a passerby said as others laughed out loudly.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

