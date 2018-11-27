What to do when her breasts touch you in public transport

news

Asides learning the trades of riding public transport in Nigeria, you must have experienced this; either the fleeting pleasure afforded by a welcome scarcity of space or the ensuing problem it sometimes starts.

Other times, these things happen solely off coincidence, while you stand or sit in everyday life, either because the lady feels comfortable with you, she likes you and wants you to FEEL IT or because self-consciousness isn’t really her forte.

It is an everyday phenomenon and boy, do men not hope for the lavish succulence of these round bosoms of a woman on certain parts of their bodies.

Do they not pretend to be absent-minded while parts of their bodies get graced with one or both legs of the ‘round property’.

It is the gift that keeps on giving. When it’s in public transport though, it’s usually about the scarcity of space as against the comfortable position the lady sees fit.

While it might be that she’s rubbing the boobs against you because she likes you, it is not always because she likes you.

When you pay attention, it is usually obvious when she tries all her possible best to ensure that she keeps her boobs ‘in place’ before inevitably slipping back into ‘your happy place,’ right after you summon all the devil worship you can conjure to get her back into rubbing her boobs on you.

Heterosexual men usually don’t care to correct women or help them sit in a comfortable position that will help them achieve their aim of protecting the goods from an opportunist.

But when you’re vigilant and you notice her switching back into position or using her arm to protect the boob rubbing your arm one too many times, only switch back when she goes away in thought or for activity, she doesn’t want to give you the pleasure.

Trust me, while it is sometimes about the standard of self-consciousness society places on women or the sheer need to not fall into societal definitions of a ‘careless thot,’ sometimes, it’s just because boobs are sexual objects that only men who have conquered the body get access to.

For women too, they usually don’t like getting comfortable with strangers or even men they don’t really like or trust yet. And trust me, boobs are objects of comfortability.

It is then a conundrum choosing between the opportunistic guy, savouring the goods that cool your nerves and being the well-behaved guy, helping the woman be comfortable.

What then does a guy do on a bus?

Check for signs. Does the woman try to move her boob away from you? Does she visibly try to protect your arm from grazing or resting on her boob? That can be an obvious sign.

Sometimes though, it’s because she isn’t self-conscious and she’s absent-minded and you might be the guy to let her know.

Sometimes, you might need to sacrifice your comfort for her by speaking without words which could entail moving, so she has sufficient space to sit and be comfortable.

Other times, noticing her countenance might mean you talk to her on the best position she sits in without stressing both of you. You don't need to score everytime, bro.

When it happens outside a moving vehicle

Same rules also apply. Sometimes, women are timid or simply too courteous to want to impose. Thus, men need to help them sit well.

Stay vigilant though

Sometimes, even after all these, the woman makes effort to still put the boob on your arm or back and that MIGHT mean she likes you.

This, however, is a tightrope. You never know with women and you can always be wrong, but there’s no harm in trying. My man, shoot your shot, but not as an entitled prick.

Make that move, because only then will you be sure.

Take note, however, boobs on your arm isn’t consent. Saying no to giving you her number doesn’t mean she’s playing you. If she truly likes you and she’s serious, once you make that move, Issa goal.

If not, you Japa.