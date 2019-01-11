Not everyone is clear on his mind on how to have sex which feels great. But there are some things you might have been doing wrong while having sex.

Here are a few common errors that you should not commit while having sex.

1. Not kissing

Many people don't kiss their partner when they're having sex. Perhaps because the positioning doesn't allow for it or they are too eager to climax and feel that it might break the rhythm. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended that you make an effort to kiss your partner during the act.

2. Ignoring everything but sexualized parts

Genitals are great, no doubt, but you should definitely pay attention to other parts of your lover's body and focus for some time on their entire body – knees, wrists, back, and stomach are highly erogenous zones for men as well as women.

3. Climaxing too soon or too late

You need to have good control over your muscles to ensure that you can ejaculate at an appropriate time. Too soon and you may leave your partner unsatisfied; too late and it might leave your partner feeling as if they're pumping wrongly. To avoid this, spend a lot more time on foreplay.

