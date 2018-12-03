Here's what to do if your partner is bad at sex

news

You can be really attracted to someone, but things cool off when you actually hook up. It might have to do with some weird law of attraction or it could be because one of you is bad at sex.

If you’re in a situation where you’re struggling with the awkward hookups you’re having with bae, and you’re not sure what to do, keep reading to find out how to deal if bae is bad at sex.

The first thing to do is figuring out what you mean by your partner being bad at sex. Is your partner too fast, too slow, too rough, or doesn’t communicate enough? Try to find out exactly what the problem is because that can help you fix things.

Another thing to consider is that your partner might be more experienced in some areas than others. Maybe they had previous partners who were into a certain kind of thing. If it worked on someone else, it’s natural that your partner would think that the same thing would work on you. That’s why you might have to speak up.

Also, think about how you would feel if someone was saying something about your bedroom skills. The important things to remember are that the best relationships are built on honesty and that you should be able to express yourself.

The easiest thing to do is focus on the positives and compliment the good things your partner does. For example, when you’re in the act, you could say you want more of something. You could also try giving a few simple commands like harder, faster, slower, combined with a few moans or sighs of pleasure.

If something is bothering you, don’t try to ignore it and force yourself to get through it. Tell your partner that it’s hurting you and you need to stop. Begin the conversation by emphasizing it’s about the two of you and you thought you would share your ideas, fantasies, and tips so your sexual routine will be even hotter.

