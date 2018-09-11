Here's how to turn a girl on.

news

There’s a lot more to it than meets the eye when it comes to how to turn a girl on and arouse her.

A girl’s arousal starts from within, and as long as you know just how to excite her mind, you’ll definitely be able to get her wet in no time. Below are ways to turn her on but just remember to mix them up and use your own variations.

1. Kiss her neck

A girl’s neck and her ears are very sensitive. If you want to turn a girl on, spend a while nibbling her ear lobes or softly biting her neck. And if she ever feels ticklish, calm the foreplay down by kissing lower on her neck and shoulders or by avoiding breathing heavily around her neck.

2. Whisper in her ears

Start speaking softly and whisper in her ears while cozying up with her. Remember to compliment her or just tell her about all the things you want to do to her before you actually do anything. Just visualizing your naughty moves before you do it will turn her on.

3. Soft touches

If you learn to place your hands in all the right places like on her arms or her lower back, you’ll be able to turn any girl on.

4. Rub oil all over her body

When your woman comes out of her bath in the evening, have her stand next to the bed and smear oil that’s smooth and slippery, but not too sticky. Start with her arms and move downwards while kissing her in all the strategic places that come along the way. If you take your time massaging her, she’ll be wet even before your hands reach her waist.

5. Go down on her

Lots of guys like the idea of going down on the girl, but don’t really do it often. If you really want to turn a girl on, get her to drop her pants for you. Take your time before you go straight to the heap and spend a while touching her body with your hands and kissing her inner thighs softly. And when you’ve lingered enough, go down on her. She’ll definitely appreciate it.

Just try the above moves on how to turn a girl on and you’ll surely be able to excite her and give her some of the best orgasms she’s ever had!