But trust us, your woman can't have a mind-blowing orgasm by just having a huge penis alone or trying some crazy sex position. The woman's brain is very important when you want her to have that triple orgasm. For guys, sexual desire is essentially physical.

You see a hot woman, great ass, nice breasts, and a pretty face – and these “assets” of hers trigger a biological signal to your body that makes you want to be intimate with her. However, it's different for women. Your girl isn’t staring at your chest, your legs, or your penis.

Women thrive on emotions. Unlocking your partner's emotions – and being able to influence her emotions in bed — is extremely important for female pleasure. This is very true when it comes to giving a woman what she really wants which is a mind-blowing orgasm.

The female orgasm occurs when a woman is totally in the moment and allows herself to surrender her emotions and control of her body to you.

The best partners can get inside a woman's head and make her feel very strong emotions during lovemaking. Any woman will tell you that her strongest orgasms are those that are the most emotional for her.

Sure, physical orgasms such as the g-spot, deep spot, oral sex, and clitoral are great. However, the next level is being able to not only stimulate her to have physical orgasms but at the same time involve her brain.

So the key to giving her these deeply stronger orgasms is to lead her to the emotions you want her to feel.

You can also talk her into orgasm. As she is getting close to climaxing, gently encourage her in a low, slow voice by saying:

"Cum for me baby"

For a woman to orgasm intensely she has to completely give up control of her body. When you give her this gentle reassurance that she can trust you and give up control, she will have an extremely intense orgasm. It’s that simple.

