Here's how to make anal fingering more fun

Anal fingering might not be as *big* as inserting sex toys up your butthole or having anal sex, but it can still freak people out. It shouldn’t because it can be enjoyable.

If you’re considering trying anal fingering, but you’re worried about it being uncomfortable, here are some things that you need to do to ensure you have an enjoyable experience.

1. Lots of lube

Lube is the secret to making most sexy situations more enjoyable. Lube will reduce friction which will make inserting fingers easier. So, don't be cheap with it. It's better to use too much than too little. Make sure fingers and buttholes are thoroughly greased before starting the activity.

2. You need to be relaxed

If this is something you want to do and you're doing it for your pleasure, you should be excited rather than nervous. If you're worried or scared, you'll be even tighter back there which will make penetration more difficult.

3. Keep things clean

Practicing safe, clean sex is essential in any situation. As you're dealing with the butt, it's mandatory to practice good hygiene. Condoms or non-porous plastic wrap can keep things clean. Just make sure that you're not sticking a finger that was up a butt in any other holes. And never forget the importance of a good clean up.

4. Fingernails are trimmed

Whether you're anal fingering yourself or someone else is doing the deed, make sure all nails are short and rounded. A finger can be uncomfortable, but a long manicure can be seriously painful. Not to mention that it could even cut your delicate behind.

