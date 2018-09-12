Here's how to lick the clitoris the right way

news

The clitoris is often much too sensitive to handle direct stimulation. A lot of guys, however, go wild right on her clitoris itself, which can be really uncomfortable.

There’s no need to go digging around underneath the clitoral hood with your tongue to find the head – this will only cause extreme discomfort and in some cases, even pain. So don’t forget that you must also develop a rhythm and keep it, especially close to orgasm. Below are some of the correct tongue techniques to try now.

1. Tongue sweeping

It simply feels wonderful to a woman and should be a staple of any oral sex routine. It is a fairly easy move – position your tongue on either the right or left side of the clitoris and move from side to side as though you were sweeping a floor.

2. Doing the circles

You’ll want to use this one a lot because it can rarely get boring! Start by positioning your tongue either to the left or right of your partner’s clitoris. You will begin to move your tongue in circles, either in a clockwise or counter-clockwise motion. This feels excellent when your partner is fairly aroused because it gives the clitoris plenty of stimulation outside the hood where it is well-received.

3. The light suction

Suction too early in the game may turn her off completely by putting too much pressure on her sensitive parts too soon. You’ll want to take her clitoris gently into your mouth and lightly suck on it – much as though you were drinking from a straw.

4. Messy eater

Basically, this move includes all the other techniques such as tongue circles or gentle vacuum suction. You’ll want to use an oral sex position where you cradle both legs in your arms (her thigh will be in the crease of your elbow and your hands should come up around and rest on her hip bones). This is a move where attitude really pays off – you’ve got to act like you’re hungry and you just can’t get enough of it.