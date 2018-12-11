Here's how to have an orgasm every time you have sex

news

Your motivation isn’t about your own pleasure, and you might not know how to experience pleasure.

Also, you might be thinking something is wrong with you. Not to worry, we are here with tips on how to enjoy sex to help women end years of pleasureless sex.

ALSO READ: Here's how to prepare for a second round of sex

1. Understand your body

You need to get to know your body before you can enjoy sex. This enables you to learn what feels good and even how to orgasm in a low-pressure situation. You can then bring the knowledge of your body and its needs to sex, enabling you to have more fun and the best way to get to know your body is to masturbate.

2. Opt for a different position

You won’t enjoy sex much if you’re in a position that’s uncomfortable. Likewise, an incorrect angle can drain all the pleasure from sex. So try a different position. If you want more G-spot stimulation, this may mean doggy style. The coital alignment technique is great for clit stimulation, and hopping on top of your man allow you to control the angle, depth, and pace.

3. Using lubrication

If there’s one way to make sex more enjoyable, it’s using lube. Lube decreases friction and the chances of tears that could lead to bacterial infections or STIs. Some people worry there’s something wrong with them if they want to use lube. Using lube is safe, smart and sexy, and you can even opt for one that adds tingles or warmth.

ALSO READ: 3 best couch sex positions to try tonight

4. Always speak up

If you want to know how to enjoy sex, you’re going to need to learn how to talk about sex. This is key to asking for what you need and making sure you get it. Some women struggle with speaking up. Remember that letting your partner know what you want is also good for him. He doesn’t need to guess when you’re upfront with him, and he’ll know when he’s doing a good job.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng