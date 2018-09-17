Here's how to get her to love rough sex

news

Rough sex is not only a stress reducer, it can also bring you closer to your partner. It doesn’t have to be about straps and shackles, although it can be, it is essentially about the passionate side of domination and fantasy.

Here are a few ways that you can get her to love rough sex.

1. Tell her about your sexual fantasies

Firstly, you need to tell your partner you want rough sex. Tell her how you feel. Communication is the key to every relationship and every sex life. A lot of guys believe that women can tell what they want and what they are thinking. Women only know as much about you as you do about them if neither of you is asking the right questions.

2. Foreplay should be used to your advantage

If you want your lover to love rough sex then you need to get her in the mood. Teasing and kissing are the best ways to increase the amount of intimacy and passion during sex so you need to use them to your advantage. If she tries to advance past foreplay, make her wait. This is going to drive her crazy and increase the passion on her side.

3. Start slow

The last thing that you want to do is tie her up before you even pull her hair. By starting out slow you don’t run the risk of scaring her off. Women want to feel comfortable with their partner and when you take them out of their comfort zone too fast you will leave a lasting impression. So, it is important to start out slow and work your way up rougher sex through biting and scratching when your partner feels comfortable.

4. Let her be in control

All women have sexual fantasies. Whether she’s submissive or dominant in the bedroom, giving her control can lead to a more positive outcome. So many guys make the mistake of trying to take control in the bedroom when their partners might have a fantasy of taking control themselves. Let her enjoy her desires and she will become even more open to increasing your sexual stock.