Here are things you need to know before you try anal sex

Anal sex is generally the insertion of the erect penis into a person's anus.
So if you're thinking of giving it a try, here are things to consider.
While the vagina is flexible and welcoming, the anus and rectum have thinner skin and don't share that same flexibility. If you’re interested in trying anal play, a good way to get adapted and avoid pain is by first inserting a finger or using a butt plug. So when you feel comfortable enough to move on to your partner's penis, start off slowly.
Because water-based lubes tend to break down faster and there’s no natural moisture in the rectum, it’s essential to use a thicker, silicone-based lube so tearing doesn’t happen. Even tiny tears in the anal area can let bacteria and viruses into your system.
In general, anal sex could put added stress on the anal sphincter muscle, and that could prevent you from having a bowel movement on your own terms or a normal consistency to your bowel movements. So to reduce the likelihood of this happening, go slow, hit the bathroom first, and ask your partner not to go too deep.