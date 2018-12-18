Dear Sarah,

I loved doggy sex position when my partner and I first got together, but now it’s my least favourite position. My partner still attempts to start sex this way, but I really don’t enjoy it. How do I tell him our doggy days are at an end?

Dear anonymous,

For whatever reason, your body’s response to pleasure in doggy style sex positions has changed. Sex should be fun and natural, but if you know something doesn’t work for you anymore it should be off the menu. He’ll surely understand, once you express that this position no longer feels good to you.

Some people can eat ice cream all day, every day and never ever ever get bored. Some people eat it for a week and then get bored with it. You have gotten bored with doggy style as far as sex positions go. It’s time to find a new flavour.

Perhaps you’ve gotten bored with it because it’s physically uncomfortable or doesn’t hit your g-spot like it used to.

Then again, maybe the position isn’t for you. There are dozens of books on sex positions, like Kama Sutra, that offer new and exciting sex positions for the two of you to try.

Also, you need to bring some sex toys into play instead of trying different sex positions. Again, do an Internet search for sex toys, find some you like and order them online.

You really can’t let him know his doggy style days are over. What you can do is offer him new and exciting positions and avoid the doggy style sex.