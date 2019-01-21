All you have to do is tweak the positions you already know and love to increase the roughness factor for an unforgettable sexual romp.

Sex can suit any mood or moment from intimate and romantic to hot and dirty. Below are some positions to try tonight.

1. The bounce

This one combines the hotness of doggy with the sexy dominance of you on top. He’s hands-free here to explore and to get a little rough. This one is also ideal for anal play since he’s got easy access and you’re on top to guide him down there. He lies on his back while you straddle him, facing away from him.

2. New booty

Even though you’re upside down here, you both have control of the motion and depth of penetration. Yours might be more of a workout, but any extra work and sweat in a sex sesh just make it hotter. Place your hands on the floor and have him pull your waist so your legs are on either side of his hips.

3. Top view

This one is super-intimate, as he can wrap his arms around you to hold you tight, but he’s also hands-free to explore your body – he can squeeze your nipples or grab onto your hair. Have him sit on the edge of a bed or a chair and lower yourself onto his shaft, facing away from him.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng