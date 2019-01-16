When you engage your body and mind in bed, you’ll feel more relaxed, connected to your partner and aroused – all of which result in better sex.

Many of us are used to it being a quick deviation on the road to full-on sex, but it can be so much more than that.

1. The one up

Lie on the edge of the bed with your partner kneeling on the floor in front of you. Raise one of your legs and support it by wrapping your hands around your hamstring just below the knee. With one hip raised, you’ll be able to add some movement to aid their stroking or to help move them to the perfect spot.

2. Cowgirl 69

When you’re on top in 69, you can control the intensity of oral stimulation on your clitoris by lifting or pressing your pelvis. From this position, it’s easy to work your finger magic on your partner’s perineum. When you’re ready, swap positions.

3. The successor to the throne

Sit on a chair with your legs wide open. Your guy or girl can take it from there. This is a good position for them either beginning the slow build-up with loose, broad strokes or ending with strong suction.

