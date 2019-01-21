All you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. But while taking a totally hands-off approach can be blissful, it never hurts to know what you like.

Oral sex is great oral and can take your sex life to the next level. Below are some moves to switch things up.

1. Tease

Teasing can be hot. A lick here and a lick there, starting slowly and building intensity, can create anticipation, excitement, and increased pleasure,” she says.

2. Two-tongue technique

Blindfold yourself (or have your partner blindfold you) and have them get their fingers soaking wet with lube. Then, encourage them to lick around your thighs, the fleshy tissue above your vulva, and outer labia with their fingers. Have them move on to stroke your inner labia gently in an up and down motion with their wet fingers, using their real tongue in the mix, too.

3. Sucker

Ask your partner to suck on your clitoris instead of just licking it. Sucking allows for more deep pressure. You can have your partner start out gently and then increase the sucking pressure as you get aroused.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng