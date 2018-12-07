3 best couch sex positions to try tonight

news

The couch is probably the most comfortable piece of furniture in your home—the place where you're most likely to experience space with your partner.

So, strip off your clothes, and give one of these positions a try.

1. The couch spoon

Spooning on the couch has even more advantages: It forces you to merge your bodies tighter and closer, allowing more chances to touch and kiss. The firmness of the back of the couch supports the big spoon's process. Meanwhile, they can reach around and play with your breasts or clitoris, or gently nip the back of your neck as you relish in the pleasure.

2. The couch oral sex

Sit at the end of the couch, your back against the armrest and your body turned so you're facing the opposite armrest, your feet up on the couch cushion. Your partner then lies perpendicular to you on their stomach and their mouth ending up in your lap. It's comfy, easy, and both giver and receiver can last a long time. This position also gives your partner nice access without having to kneel, fold in half, or experience too much neck strain.

3. The couch standing sex

For this position, stand on the couch cushions with your legs spread apart. Have your partner stand on the floor facing you. The couch will offer the height you need to align your pelvises, but it can also offer a slightly firmer surface than a bouncy mattress. Depending on the height difference between you and your partner, you may need to adjust how wide your legs are spread or bend your knees a bit to get in a receptive position.

