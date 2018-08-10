Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Union Bank introduces elite customer experience

Customer Appreciation Union Bank introduces elite experience

The events which held in Elite lounges located in some of the Bank’s branches in Lagos and Abuja, were evenings filled with fun, music, freebies, networking and learning in a relaxed setting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
From Right - Union Bank’s Group Head, Retail Banking Abuja, Helen Okeme; Customer, Osarhiemen Amadusa; Head, Elite and Royalty Banking, Chioma Nwokike and Customer, Anne Obozua at the Bank’s Lifestyle master class organized for its Elite Banking customers. play

From Right - Union Bank’s Group Head, Retail Banking Abuja, Helen Okeme; Customer, Osarhiemen Amadusa; Head, Elite and Royalty Banking, Chioma Nwokike and Customer, Anne Obozua at the Bank’s Lifestyle master class organized for its Elite Banking customers.

(File)

For several Union Bank customers, the month of July was a memorable one, as the Bank hosted its Elite Banking customers across the country to a series of interesting, lifestyle master classes referred to as Elite Experiences.

play
 

The events which held in Elite lounges located in some of the Bank’s branches in Lagos and Abuja, were evenings filled with fun, music, freebies, networking and learning in a relaxed setting. Customers were treated to makeup master classes taken by Zaron Cosmetics, while others participated in mixology classes; learning the art and science of mixing luxurious cocktails.

play
play

 

Union Bank’s Elite Banking proposition is a tailored service for the emerging middle class, designed to meet their personal, financial and lifestyle needs. It provides them with value added benefits and a range of personalized banking services which are usually reserved for High Net worth Individuals.

play

 

Elite Banking customers enjoy benefits including dedicated Relationship Managers, exclusive deals and discounts, access to exclusive Elite Lounges located in specific Union Bank branches as well as Priority Pass cards which grant them access to 850 airport VIP lounges around the world among other benefits.

play

 

Click here to find out more about Union Bank’s Elite banking proposition and you just may be a guest at the next Elite Experience!

Here are more photos from the events

play
play

play
play
play

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Mental Case Alleged killer of ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo's daughter...bullet
2 Quickie Crazy couple enjoy quick sex while waiting for order in eaterybullet
3 Spiritual ritual Woman dies in coffin she was sleeping in during...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy The Nigerian Stock exchange launches X-Pay, its own e-payment platform
Strategy Nigeria's Fidelity Bank has partnered with WorldRemit to facilitate instant money transfers
Finance These are some of the highest paid bank CEOs in Nigeria

Metro

Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday
Tragedy Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday
Husband and wife accuse each other of adultery and occultism
Sex Starvation Wife allegedly denies husband of sex while she sleeps with his best friend
Nigerian student steals N1m worth of phones with fake identity
What A Thief Nigerian student steals N1m worth of phones with fake identity
Coin For All CFA hosts conference in Lagos, offers cheaper petrol, gas, diesel with digital asset