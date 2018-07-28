Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Ukrainian soldier sets himself ablaze to protest dismissal

Strange But True Soldier sets himself ablaze to protest dismissal

Ulianov had reportedly poured the content of a bottle - suspected to be petrol - on himself and lit himself up just after his dismissal ceremony.

  • Published:
Ukrainian soldier sets himself ablaze to protest dismissal play

Ulianov had reportedly poured the content of a bottle - suspected to be petrol - on himself and lit himself up just after his dismissal ceremony.

(Lindaikeji Blog)

A soldier has set himself ablaze in protest for his dismissal from the Ukrainian Army.

The former Ukrainian soldier, Serhii Ulianov, reportedly set himself on fire in protest for his sack from the force during a televised ceremony.

Ulianov had reportedly poured the content of a bottle - suspected to be petrol - on himself and lit himself up right at the middle of the ceremony.

play (LindaIkeji Blog)

 

Dressed in his official uniform, Ulianov was flamed up in seconds in the shocking protest outside the Ukrainian Defence Ministry headquarters in Kiev.

ALSO READ: Man who could not kill himself with bleach tries petrol

Colleague rescues burning Ulianov

However, as Ulianov burns in protest, one of his colleagues managed to pull him to the ground to put out the flames.

play (LindaIkeji Blog)

 

It was further reported that some of those who witnessed the scenario were pulled away from desperately trying to jump in to help Ulianov.

The race to rescue Ulianov was heightened when firefighters and other military officials jumped in to cover the ex-soldier, spraying him with a fire extinguisher.

Ukrainian media reports that servicemen were aware of Ulianov’s plans and had managed to restrain him from his attempted self-immolation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caughtbullet
2 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet
3 Bobrisky Muslim woman gets slammed for taking picture with popular...bullet

Related Articles

Desperate To Die Man who could not kill himself with bleach tries petrol instead
Movie Becomes Real Little Batman lover in Abuja relives movie by hanging himself
King Of Swaziland Monarch's 8th wife commits suicide
Dangerous Move Naked man captured on high tension pole in Ojota
For Food Only Hungry man kills wife who failed to prepare favourite 'Fufu' meal
Hateful World Family involve little girl in suicide bomb attack
Super Human Truck boy suspected of 'juju' after holding electric cable with bare hands
Costly Error Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder
Stubborn Head Man bent on suicide ignores the plea of Omega Power Ministry's G.O

Metro

27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites
Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites
2 Nigerians sentenced to U.S prison for defrauding banks
Wire Fraud 2 Nigerians sentenced to U.S prison for defrauding banks
Woman lures 14-year-old girl for her husband to rape
Crazy Love Wife reportedly lures 14-year-old girl for her husband to rape
Officer caught having sex with prisoner in correctional centre
Konji Spirit Female officer caught having sex with prisoner in correctional facility