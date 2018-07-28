Ukrainian soldier sets himself ablaze to protest dismissal

news

A soldier has set himself ablaze in protest for his dismissal from the Ukrainian Army.

The former Ukrainian soldier, Serhii Ulianov, reportedly set himself on fire in protest for his sack from the force during a televised ceremony.

Ulianov had reportedly poured the content of a bottle - suspected to be petrol - on himself and lit himself up right at the middle of the ceremony.

Dressed in his official uniform, Ulianov was flamed up in seconds in the shocking protest outside the Ukrainian Defence Ministry headquarters in Kiev.

ALSO READ: Man who could not kill himself with bleach tries petrol

Colleague rescues burning Ulianov

However, as Ulianov burns in protest, one of his colleagues managed to pull him to the ground to put out the flames.

It was further reported that some of those who witnessed the scenario were pulled away from desperately trying to jump in to help Ulianov.

The race to rescue Ulianov was heightened when firefighters and other military officials jumped in to cover the ex-soldier, spraying him with a fire extinguisher.

Ukrainian media reports that servicemen were aware of Ulianov’s plans and had managed to restrain him from his attempted self-immolation.