Truck crushes motorcyclist in Ogun

In Ogun Truck crushes motorcyclist to death

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer , Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Mum and little twins are battling to live after truck crushed them play

An angry mob throws rock at truck's windshield.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A motorcyclist was confirmed dead in an accident involving an Iveco truck and   a Volkswagen Golf car at Onikoko – Adigbe area of Abeokuta.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer , Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi explained that the truck, with registration number LSD 464 XW, lost control due to speeding, rammed into the motorcycle with registration number TRE 522 WE and the Golf car, marked TTD 151 XA.

He said that the motorcycle rider died on the spot at about 5 p.m.

“I learnt The Iveco truck was driving inbound Onikoko-Adigbe while the motorcyclist and the Golf car were driving outbound Adigbe to Panseke when the accident happened.

“The truck, due to speeding, lost control and rammed into the motorcycle and Golf car coming from the opposite lane which resulted in the death of the motocyclist immediately,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman said that the corpse was deposited at hope hospital, Adigbe, Abeokuta but later collected by the Hausa community in Adigbe for burial according to Islamic injunction.

He noted that the injured truck driver was taken to Hope Hospital while the vehicles had been taken to Adigbe Police Station.

